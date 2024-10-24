What Kenyan Players Can Learn From Victor Wanyama’s Journey

Victor Wanyama’s rise to the Premier League is undoubtedly a story of perseverance, talent, and national pride.

He’s the first ever Kenyan to make it to the top flight of English football, and while Wanyama achieved personal success, he also elevated the profile of Kenyan football globally.

From playing on pitches in Nairobi to starring for Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, he’s inspired a generation of young Kenyans.

Wanyama’s Rise to Premier League Stardom

Wanyama got his Premier League breakthrough when he signed for Southampton in 2013. He almost instantly became renowned for his physicality, tactical awareness, and the leadership qualities he brought to the middle of the park.

Following a successful stint at Southampton, Wanyama earned a move to Spurs, where he played a vital role, which included helping the club make the Champions League final in 2019.

For Kenyan players, Wanyama’s path to the top of the sport offers important lessons.

His journey wasn’t a simple one, from his time in Belgium to making the breakthrough in Scotland with Celtic, but his perseverance paid off.

He embraced every challenge, adapting to new cultures and playing styles, which allowed him to find a way to shine.

Boosting Football in Kenya

Wanyama’s Premier League success can’t be understated. His performances immediately increased the visibility of Kenyan talent in Europe, fuelling a new wave of interest in the English top flight back home in Kenya.

Kenyans rallied around his performances, which boosted the viewership in the country. Many fans also began engaging in Premier League betting, which enhanced their connection with the league.

Today, Premier League matches are watched enthusiastically across Kenya, with fans following the action closely from matchday to matchday while also participating in activities such as fantasy football and betting on fixtures.

Wanyama’s success almost brought Kenyans and football closer, and many became Southampton and Spurs fans.

Lessons for Kenya’s Next Football Generation

Aspiring Kenyan footballers can learn a lot from Wanyama’s career. He had the consistency, discipline, and resilience that made him a success in the most competitive league in the world.

As young players look to make their mark in Europe, adopting Wanyama’s qualities will stand them in good stead, on and off the field.

Additionally, youth development in Kenya has improved considerably since then, with Wanyama’s legacy being a significant influence.

His journey reminds young Kenyans that they can reach the highest level of football, such as the Premier League, but they’ve got to do all the right things.

Chances for African players have also increased dramatically over the years too, which is another positive for young Kenyan players who are looking to make the breakthrough.

During his time in the Premier League, Wanyama made over 150 appearances, with this split between his time at Southampton and Spurs.

He remains the inspiration for many Kenyans and African footballers who dream of plying their trade in English football’s top division and goes down as one of the country’s greatest-ever players.