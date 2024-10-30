Apply Now: TSC Seeks 20,000 Interns for Junior Secondary Education

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced the recruitment of 20,000 teacher interns for Junior Secondary Schools (JSS). This initiative follows the recent hiring of over 46,000 Junior Secondary School teachers on permanent terms.

In a notice released on Tuesday, the commission urged interested candidates to apply online through the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke before midnight on November 4, 2024.

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens and hold at least a Diploma in Education. Candidates should have a minimum mean grade of C+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and a C+ in two teaching subjects or their equivalent.

Additionally, applicants must be registered with the TSC, which strongly encourages persons with disabilities to apply. Candidates will also need to present original academic and professional certificates for verification.

The TSC noted that this initiative aims to strengthen the nationwide implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). The commission clarified that only online applications will be accepted; candidates must be unemployed and possess no disciplinary record with the TSC.

Successful candidates will find placements in Junior Secondary Schools either in their home counties or in regions with available vacancies. Selected interns will teach various subjects under the Junior School Curriculum for twelve months.

Although the internship is unpaid, participants will receive a monthly stipend of Kes. 20,000, subject to statutory deductions. Interns must provide a Teacher Registration Certificate, a National ID or passport, and a copy of their KRA Personal Identification Number (PIN).

Upon completing the internship, participants will receive a certificate recognizing their experience and contributions to the teaching profession.

The commission has warned applicants about potential fraudsters who may attempt to extort money by falsely claiming to assist with the recruitment process. Applicants should report any suspicious activities to the nearest TSC office or local police station.