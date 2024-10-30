Autopsy Sheds Light on the Death of Wells Fargo HR Executive Willis Ayieko

An autopsy conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed the cause of death for Wells Fargo HR executive Willis Ayieko.

After the examination at Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29, Dr.Oduor reported that Ayieko died from head injuries, noting evidence of bleeding in the brain.

The autopsy also uncovered bruises on Ayieko’s wrists, indicating that his assailants tied his hands during the incident.

The results further indicated that animals had consumed parts of his body after the killers discarded it near Yala.

Oduor mentioned, “There was bleeding in the brain, along with bruises on the wrists caused by cuffs found on him. We also observed missing tissues on the mouth, ear, and cheek.”

He added, “We found a dead crab on the clothes. We think they were targeting the soft parts of the body.”

In connection with the murder, police have arrested one suspect and are actively investigating to identify additional perpetrators and motives behind the crime.

Detectives from the DCI’s Homicide, CRIB, and Operations units used forensic analysis to link the suspect to the scene of the crime.