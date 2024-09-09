Two Mpox Patients Discharged, Three Remain Hospitalized

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that two out of five individuals diagnosed with mpox have received treatment and been discharged from the hospital.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki reported on Saturday that three patients remain hospitalized and are continuing their medication.

“We look forward to seeing the three patients recover and return home to their families,” Muthoni stated at the ACK Kutus Church in Kirinyaga County.

She assured Kenyans that the ministry has strengthened surveillance and screening at entry points to help contain the spread of mpox.

Muthoni advised the public to protect themselves by avoiding close contact with individuals showing signs and symptoms of the disease.

“Make sure not to share clothes or personal items like bathing towels, and always maintain cleanliness by washing your hands regularly,” she emphasized.

The PS also noted that the Ministry of Health remains vigilant in controlling the spread of the disease. “I urge everyone to disregard propaganda from photos shared on social media,” Muthoni implored.

The PS urged the church to take an active role in promoting public health measures. She stated, “We have agreed with the church to continue educating people about good public health practices, with support from our community health promoters.”

Kenya confirmed its fifth case of M-pox on September 6, with plans to begin administering vaccines for the disease by December.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth announced that Kenya will obtain 2 million doses from a Denmark-based manufacturer, with the vaccination campaign prioritizing vulnerable groups.