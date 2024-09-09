Gachagua Slams DCI Over Arrests of Gakuya and Mejja Donk

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for targeting politicians allied with him.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, September 8, Gachagua condemned the arrests of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, also known as Mejja Donk.

Gachagua accused the DCI of being influenced by politics, a practice he claimed had severely undermined the previous government.

“I urge our security officers at the DCI not to take us back to where we were. Using the criminal justice system to control politics greatly contributed to the unpopularity of the last administration,” he said.

He further questioned the rationale behind the arrests of Gakuya and Mejja Donk, accusing the DCI of harassing them without valid reason.

“It doesn’t make sense to harass Gakuya and Mejja Donk for political reasons. Arresting them, confiscating their phones, and intimidating them is uncalled for. I ask our investigative agencies to remain professional and address crime in line with the law,” Gachagua emphasized.

The two MPs were arrested and questioned over their alleged involvement in funding anti-tax protests that occurred across the country in June and July. Additionally, on September 3, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned MP Gakuya over remarks he made against the Somali community.

According to an NCIC statement dated August 26, Gakuya had made inflammatory comments in Kikuyu about Somalis running businesses in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

RELATED – Gachagua Ally Summoned for Remarks About Somali Takeover in Nairobi

Gachagua stressed that the DCI should adhere strictly to the constitution and relevant laws, warning that targeting innocent leaders would harm the government’s efforts. He advised officers to follow four key sets of laws: the Kenyan Constitution, the Penal Code (Cap 63), the Criminal Procedure Code (Cap 75), and the Evidence Act (Cap 80).

He added, “Officers were misused in the previous administration to harass leaders. Harassing elected leaders is highly counterproductive.”

Gachagua also called on the DCI to focus on addressing rising crime in Nairobi and across the country, rather than pursuing political matters.

“Arresting these leaders only makes them more popular. Instead, focus on dealing with criminals and leave elected leaders alone,” he remarked.