Treasury CS Mbadi Invites Applications for Privatization Authority Board Positions

The National Treasury and Economic Planning has announced vacancies to accelerate the government’s ongoing privatization efforts.

In a recent notice, Treasury disclosed that it is actively recruiting for positions on the Board of the Privatization Authority. Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi has invited qualified and interested candidates to apply for these four open positions.

According to the notice, the Privatization Act stipulates that the Board should consist of four members, who are not public officers, appointed through a competitive process by the CS. These positions are crucial for overseeing and implementing the government’s privatization initiatives.

Qualifications for Board Positions

To qualify for the board positions, candidates must possess a degree in economics, accounting, finance, or another relevant field. Additionally, applicants should have a minimum of 10 years of experience in senior management roles within a related industry.

The Treasury also emphasizes the need for high integrity among candidates, in line with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

The notice specifies that interested candidates must hold a relevant degree from a recognized institution and have at least ten years of professional experience, with five of those years spent in senior management roles. Integrity remains a critical qualification for these positions, aligning with the government’s commitment to ethical standards.

Roles and Responsibilities

Board members will play a vital role in facilitating the implementation of government policies related to privatization. Their responsibilities will include overseeing the privatization program and executing specific proposals under the established guidelines. Board members will also collaborate with both domestic and international organizations to further the objectives of the Privatization Act and develop a long-term divestiture sequence plan.

In addition to these core responsibilities, board members will monitor and evaluate the progress of privatization programs across Kenya. They will ensure compliance with the Privatization Act and other relevant legislation. Furthermore, they will undertake any additional functions assigned to the Authority as required by law.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a detailed curriculum vitae, including contact information for at least three referees, a copy of their National Identity Card, and a tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Applicants must also provide clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (current Certificate of Good Conduct), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The Treasury’s notice specifies that current public servants are not eligible to apply. Applications should be sent in plain sealed envelopes, clearly indicating the position being applied for, and addressed to:

“Principal Secretary

The National Treasury

Treasury Building, Harambee Avenue

P.O. Box 30007-00100

NAIROBI”