Court Acquits Boniface Mwangi and Four Others in Protest Case

A Nairobi court has acquitted activist Boniface Mwangi and four others who were arrested during a demonstration on July 25, 2024.

The group, including Albert Wambugu, Robert Otieno, Pablo Chacha, and Erot Franco, was initially released on Ksh20,000 bail each after their court appearance on July 26, 2024.

State prosecutor Judy Koech alleged that the five were arrested on Koinange Street in Nairobi for causing a disturbance and blocking traffic. They reportedly placed a white coffin and seven white crosses on the road, symbolizing individuals killed by police during anti-government protests.

Koech argued that their social media posts accused the government of extrajudicial killings, inciting public unrest and breaching the peace.

“The suspects had posted allegations on various social media platforms that the government was out to kill its citizens. The said words were deemed and construed to mean that the government was carrying out extrajudicial killings,” the State prosecutor argued.

During the hearing, Koech requested 21 days for the police to complete their investigations.

However, on Tuesday, Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe rejected the prosecution’s request for more time.

The court ordered the immediate release of the cash bail posted by Mwangi and the other suspects, effectively closing the case against them.