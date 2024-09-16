The extraordinary Jairzinho

Jairzinho, also known as “The Hurricane,” is one of the most electrifying players in the history of football. It is always a good idea to go to 1x website, where you can always place your wagers on other big football names too.

Born Jair Ventura Filho in Rio de Janeiro in 1944, he became a legend not just for his talent, but for his relentless energy and charisma on the pitch. If you’re talking about Brazilian football icons, Jairzinho has to be in the mix.

An incredible winger

Jairzinho was a winger who played like he had rocket boosters on his feet. He was fast, powerful, and had a deadly shot that made goalkeepers across the world sweat. But here’s the thing that sets him apart: in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, he scored in every single match.

His performances in the tournament include:

he played 6 matches;

he scored 7 goals;

and one of those goals was scored in the final against Italy.

The latter allowed Brazil to earn their 3rd World Cup title. This made Brazil the first team ever to win the Jules Rimet Trophy outright. No other player in World Cup history has managed to score in every match of a tournament quite like he did.

A legend of all the teams where he played

Jairzinho played for the Brazilian national team from 1964 to 1982, earning 81 caps and scoring 33 goals. He had this knack for cutting in from the right side and unleashing a cannonball into the top corner.

Even the great Pelé, who played alongside him, often praised Jairzinho’s ability to turn games around with moments of magic.

At the club level, he spent most of his career at Botafogo, where he played over 400 games and scored 186 goals. His performance with Botafogo was so impactful that even after he left, the fans still sang his name.

Jairzinho wasn’t just about scoring. He was also known for his strength and stamina, often running up and down the field like a machine. Defenders hated playing against him because he was like a whirlwind. It was basically impossible to stop him.

And that’s why he earned the nickname “The Hurricane.

