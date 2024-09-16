TSC Issues Four New Directives to Address Surge in School Fire Incidents

Dr. Nancy Macharia, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), has issued new directives to schools following a recent surge in fire incidents.

In her statement, Dr. Macharia emphasized that the safety, security, and welfare of students are critical to the teaching and learning process. She reminded school heads of their duty to implement adequate measures to safeguard both students and school property.

The statement outlined several key guidelines for school heads to follow in order to enhance student safety:

Strict Enforcement: School heads must rigorously enforce the provisions of the Safety Standards Manual for Schools and adhere to all related government circulars on learner safety. Collaboration with Authorities: Heads should work closely with Ministry of Education field officers and National Government Administration Officers to maintain high safety standards in schools. Enhanced Supervision: School heads need to increase their supervision of students to quickly identify and prevent any instances of indiscipline or unrest. Engagement with Law Enforcement: School heads should involve law enforcement agencies in investigating arson and indiscipline cases, recommending both administrative and legal actions against those responsible.

Additionally, deputy heads and senior masters overseeing boarding programs must remain vigilant and present at all times to ensure the safety of students.

Dr. Macharia warned that the Commission will take firm disciplinary action against anyone who fails to follow these directives, as outlined in the Code of Regulations for Teachers and the Code of Conduct and Ethics.

The requirement for deputy heads and senior masters to be on-site aims to promptly address any signs of unrest or indiscipline. This approach is designed to cultivate a culture of safety and responsibility within educational institutions.