Suspect Faces Court for Conning Over 400 Youths in Kes.500 Million Job Scam

A suspect stands accused of conning hundreds of youths from the North Rift and Western regions out of over Kes. 500 million by promising them jobs in Canada and Turkey.

Anthony Masika Barasa appeared in an Eldoret court on Monday. The investigating officer requested that Presiding Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyani allow police to detain Barasa for 21 days as they investigate the case, so Barasa did not enter a plea to the charge.

Barasa allegedly used Gifford Agencies HR and Marketing Services Company to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting youths, violating Section 313 of the Penal Code. The funds originated from college and university graduates in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, between September 28, 2023, and July 19, 2024.

Reports indicate that more than 400 young people paid him between Kes. 450,000 and Kes. 525,000 each through a bank account and M-Pesa in exchange for promises of overseas jobs.

Police Constable James Barasa from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Soy sub-county informed the court that investigators had not yet completed their inquiries into the fraud.

He also warned that the suspect’s life would be in danger if released on bail.

Police arrested Barasa two days earlier with help from the public. Officer Barasa further revealed that the suspect had closed his recruitment agency and gone underground, refusing to answer calls from his victims.

“The suspect was later arrested by the police following a tip-off from members of the public within Pioneer estate where he had gone to check on the welfare of his wife and children,” he said.

The magistrate ordered authorities to escort Barasa to the Eldoret Central Police Station, where he will remain in custody for 21 days.

The court will address the matter again on September 30.