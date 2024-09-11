Govt to Launch Nationwide Roadshows for Overseas Job Awareness, Says CS Mutua

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced the government’s plans to launch nationwide roadshows aimed at raising awareness of overseas job opportunities. He made this announcement during a meeting with the International Labour Organisation on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Mutua emphasized that the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection is also working to ratify key international conventions related to decent work, child trafficking, child labor, and labor migration. To persuade the International Labour Organization, he highlighted Kenya’s commitment to upholding accepted global working standards.

“Following a meeting with the International Labour Organization delegation, led by country director Caroline Mugalla Khamati, I reaffirmed our dedication to maintaining global labor standards. We plan to launch nationwide roadshows to raise awareness about overseas job opportunities, especially in rural areas, and we’re collaborating with recruitment agencies to ensure fair practices,” Mutua stated.

On its part, the International Labour Organisation pledged to support Kenya in providing decent work environments for its citizens abroad.

The ILO Country Director informed Mutua that the organization is also open to extending support to expectant mothers working in foreign countries.

“Additionally, we’re focused on educating Kenyan workers about their rights, with the ILO’s continued support in strengthening the National Labour Board. This collaboration will empower and protect our workers, especially in vulnerable sectors,” Mutua added.