KEMRI to Provide Free DNA Testing for Hillside Fire Victims

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has deployed experts to help identify victims of the Hillside Endarsha Academy fire.

KEMRI Chairperson Abdulahi Ali announced on Tuesday that a team from the Human Identification Laboratory will lead the DNA testing process at no cost to affected families aiming to expedite the identification and bring closure to grieving families.

Ali confirmed that KEMRI will bear the full cost of the DNA testing services. “In collaboration with the multi-agency government task force, including the Government Chemist, KEMRI’s team has begun collecting and analyzing DNA samples,” Ali said.

Additional tissue samples from the victims are expected to arrive at KEMRI on Wednesday, following autopsies conducted by the Chief Government Pathologist.

KEMRI’s laboratory, known for its advanced DNA testing capabilities, is well-prepared for this critical task.

With a history of providing DNA testing support during both national and regional emergencies, KEMRI has established itself as a leader in forensic identification. The institution stressed that its involvement underscores its crucial role in offering essential services during this difficult time.

“As the identification process progresses, KEMRI remains dedicated to ensuring families affected by this tragedy receive the assistance they need,” Ali added.

Kenya began three days of national mourning on Monday after at least 21 students lost their lives in the boarding school fire in Kieni, Nyeri County.

On Monday, distraught parents and relatives gathered at Naromoru hospital to provide DNA samples, four days after the fire, where some victims were burned beyond recognition. The dormitory, which housed 156 students, saw most of the students escape, but officials reported that 17 children were missing after the tragedy.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor confirmed that autopsies began on Tuesday. “We’ll collect DNA samples from the victims at the hospital, and then start the autopsy,” Oduor said.

“During the autopsies, we’ll determine the cause of death and take additional DNA samples, which will later be matched to reunite parents with their children.”

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and investigations are still ongoing.