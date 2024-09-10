Shakahola Suspect Dies in Mombasa Hospital Amid Manslaughter Trial

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has confirmed the death of Edison Safari Munyambo, also known as Baba Sifa, a suspect in the Shakahola massacre case.

Munyambo died while receiving treatment for a brief illness at a Mombasa hospital.

According to the ODPP, Munyambo is the second suspect to die in custody, following the earlier death of Mary Charo Mbita at Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital. Both were among 95 suspects facing 283 manslaughter charges in front of Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku.

The suspects, led by alleged mastermind pastor Paul Mackenzie, are also charged with torture, child cruelty, violating the Basic Education Act, terrorism, radicalization, membership in a terrorist group, and murder.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina informed Magistrate Ithuku of Munyambo’s death and indicated that the case should proceed while awaiting official confirmation documents.

He further noted that once the court is formally briefed, the charges against Munyambo can be marked as abated.