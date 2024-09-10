Section of Mt Kenya MPs Endorse Kindiki as Their Leader

Elected leaders from the Mt. Kenya East region have officially endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their leader.

During a press conference on Monday, representatives from Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties announced their unanimous decision to designate Kindiki as the key link between them and the Executive.

“As the legislators of Mt. Kenya East, and on behalf of our people, we have unanimously agreed that the link between us and the executive is Prof. Kithure Kindiki,” stated Mbeere MP Geoffrey Ruku.

The leaders reached this decision during a parliamentary group meeting at a hotel in Embu. Present at the meeting were MPs Mpuru Abuuri (Tigania East), Elizabeth Karamu (Woman Representative, Meru), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North), John Mutunga (Tigania West), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Senator Alexander Mudigi (Embu), Dan Kiili (Igembe Central), Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Pamela Njoki (Embu Woman Representative), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), and Mugambi (Buuri).

They convened to discuss the socio-economic development and political agenda for their region as a united bloc.

“We acknowledge the need for a strong linkage with the Executive to fast-track our region’s priorities. Through collaboration and constant dialogue, we are confident that Mount Kenya East will progressively secure a stronger recognition in the national agenda,” they stated.

The lawmakers also thanked President William Ruto for appointing three Cabinet Secretaries from the region, emphasizing that these appointments demonstrate the President’s trust in Mount Kenya East. The appointed Cabinet Secretaries include Justin Muturi (Public Service), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Interior), and Eng. Eric Mugaa (Water and Sanitation).

Additionally, the MPs urged the President to prioritize job creation in the region.