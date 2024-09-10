Governor Wavinya Threatens Legal Action Against Political Rivals Spreading False Claims

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has firmly denied reports alleging that she and a family member were detained in the United Kingdom over money laundering claims.

In a press statement released on Monday, September 9, Ndeti described these allegations as “malicious and fake news,” asserting that her political rivals sponsored them to tarnish her image.

“My attention has been drawn to an online smear campaign designed and sponsored by my political detractors. This campaign is aimed at dampening the impact of the transformative work we are doing in Machakos,” the statement reads in part.

Ndeti emphasized that the claims are demeaning and insult the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya as a whole, pointing out that it is impossible to smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings.

“Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK Customs/Border Control and Financial Institutions. I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad,” the governor explained.

Wavinya Ndeti also announced her intention to take legal action against those spreading these false claims, warning that any harm that comes to her family will be attributed to the suspects. She affirmed that she would not allow distractions to derail her mission of improving livelihoods for the people of Machakos.

“My administration is closing in on nearly 1000 projects from August 2022 and in FY 2023/2024 we collected KES 1.78 Own Source Revenue which is the highest ever collected in Machakos since the inception of Devolution,” she stated.

“We shall identify, pursue, and bring before the law all those peddling baseless rumors and fake news. This amounts to defamation and misuse of electronic media to spread falsehoods. Such malicious misinformation has created perceptions about me and my family members that endanger our lives. Let the authors of this narrative be warned that should anything happen to any member of my family or myself, you shall be held personally responsible,” Wavinya warned.

She concluded by urging those spreading these fabrications to gather hard evidence when the law comes knocking.