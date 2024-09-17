Senator Thang’wa Defends Gachagua, Warns CS Kindiki About Allegiance of Mt Kenya MPs

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa has criticized the recent declarations of allegiance by Mt Kenya MPs to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, claiming it is a strategy to push Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua out of the political scene.

While speaking at Our Lady of Sorrows Baricho Catholic Parish in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, Thang’wa accused the MPs of plotting to impeach Gachagua and press charges against him to redistribute political positions among themselves. He strongly defended Gachagua, affirming that the DP will remain the political voice of the Mt Kenya region.

“It is their plan to unite, bring an impeachment motion, remove him from office, jail him, and give positions to others,” Thang’wa explained. “Let me remind them that we voted for Gachagua as the mountain, and we will not allow anyone to touch him.”

RELATED – Section of Mt Kenya MPs Endorse Kindiki as Their Leader

The senator also cautioned Kindiki to be cautious about the support he is receiving from Mt Kenya MPs, noting how this same group once backed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, only to abandon him later.

“Those supporting you now did the same with Ndindi Nyoro. They elevated him, took him across the country, and then left him to fall. He’s still trying to recover. They will lift you up, praise you, and in the end, you’ll be the one left apologizing to people,” Thang’wa warned.

He further criticized the MPs for consolidating under a single figure to speak to the president, describing this as “an abdication of duty” and “a vote of no confidence in the leaders they represent.”