CJ Koome Responds to Police Disarming of Judge Mugambi’s Security Detail

Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned the National Police Service (NPS) for withdrawing the security detail and driver of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi.

Speaking at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on Monday, CJ Koome expressed her concerns over the disarming of Judge Mugambi’s security personnel over the weekend. She connected these actions to Justice Mugambi’s recent ruling, which sentenced acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to six months in prison for contempt.

“A disturbing action took place following the sentencing of the acting IG. Police assigned to Judge Mugambi were disarmed and subsequently withdrawn,” Koome stated.

She revealed that Mugambi’s bodyguard and driver, who is also a police officer, received orders to report back to police headquarters for instructions. Additionally, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has not received responses to its requests to reinstate their security.

Koome emphasized that these actions violate Article 160 of the Constitution, which upholds the independence of the judiciary.

“This is a direct assault on judicial independence and an affront to the rule of law. The security of judges is an accrued benefit that cannot be withdrawn. It is deeply concerning and sends a chilling message that those tasked with upholding justice can be bullied,” she declared.

Koome called for the immediate restoration of Judge Mugambi’s security and reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to protecting the rule of law while denouncing the “act of intimidation by the national police.”