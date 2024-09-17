New Ksh3.58 Billion Flyover to Alleviate Traffic Congestion Near Junction Mall

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has begun construction on a flyover at the Ngong Road and Naivasha Road intersection, near Junction Mall in Nairobi.

The project, funded by a concessional loan of Ksh3.58 billion (EUR 25.3 million) from Spain’s Corporate International Fund (FIEM), aims for completion by July 2027. Designed to ease traffic congestion in the area, the flyover will separate traffic lanes and improve vehicle flow.

In a statement released on Monday, KURA Director General John Cheboi noted that this initiative supports the government’s broader strategy to enhance infrastructure and stimulate long-term economic growth through an improved urban transportation network.

“This initiative will support Nairobi’s development and improve the movement of people and goods across the city,” he stated.

KURA indicated that motorists will experience shorter travel times as the flyover eliminates bottlenecks at critical junctions. The project will also include non-motorized transport (NMT) facilities, ensuring safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Furthermore, modern street lighting will improve visibility.

KURA emphasized that upgraded drainage systems will mitigate the risk of flooding during the rainy season. The project will also enhance the surrounding landscape, contributing to the city’s beautification and improving the overall urban environment.

“KURA is working on efforts to decongest the city through several interventions, including expansion of existing roads, the introduction of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in major junctions, and installations of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) infrastructure,” Cheboi added.

Motorists using Ngong Road should exercise caution and follow the guidance of traffic marshals while navigating through the construction zone.