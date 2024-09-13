Senator Onyonka Explains Why He Would Decline Job Offer from Ruto

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has made it clear that he would reject any job offer from the Kenya Kwanza administration. Speaking on Thursday, he explained his decision, citing that President William Ruto would not welcome his opinions.

When asked if he would accept a government position if offered one, Onyonka responded firmly. “I can’t right now because the things I would tell the president, he won’t like,” he remarked during an interview on Radio Jambo.

As a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Onyonka emphasized his preference to remain in the opposition. He stressed that when he was elected to the Senate, his mission was to challenge government policies he found detrimental.

Despite his party leader Raila Odinga’s working relationship with President Ruto, Onyonka remains committed to his oversight role.

“I wasn’t elected to clap for the government when it introduces bad policies. I’ll stay in the opposition. I respect my party leader but I know he is playing for the government’s side,” he stated.

However, Onyonka noted that if opposition leaders appointed to government could influence policy changes, the opposition would hold back criticism.

“If they can push for better policies, especially in areas like education, we will stay silent. But if things don’t change, we’ll keep telling the government the truth,” he remarked.