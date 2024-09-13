Ruto Pledges One-Year Plan to Clean Nairobi River and Employ 20,000 Youth

The government has relaunched a restoration project for the Nairobi River, with President Ruto pledging to clean the 45-kilometer river basin within a year.

Speaking on Thursday at the Nairobi River Regeneration Project launch in Korogocho, Ruto outlined the plan to restore the polluted waterway.

“In one year’s time, we want Nairobi River to change. We will divide the entire section along the river and ensure people are working at every stage,” he said.

The cleanup will occur in phases, starting on October 1, with the first phase employing 20,000 youth under the Climate WorX Initiative.

Ruto emphasized that youths from Korogocho and nearby areas will be prioritized for these jobs. “Our youth have an opportunity to contribute to the improvement of our environment,” he noted.

Ruto also announced plans to expand the Climate WorX initiative to other major cities in Kenya, creating even more job opportunities.

“Building on this foundation, we will extend the program to four major cities—Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru—within a month. An additional 40,000 young people will be employed, with 10,000 of them working in other parts of Nairobi starting in early November,” he said.

In addition, the President issued a stern warning to anyone caught polluting the river, stating that there will be serious consequences.

“If you pollute the river, be prepared to be held accountable and pay the price. We must keep the rivers clean, and everyone must take responsibility for their actions,” Ruto warned.