Sakaja Dismisses Impeachment Rumors: “I Won’t Be Distracted!”

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed rumors of a plot to impeach him, reaffirming his commitment to his manifesto for Nairobi’s residents. He stressed that his administration remains dedicated to its goals and will not be swayed by detractors.

“We have delivered 17 kitchens across 17 sub-counties,” Sakaja noted. “We won’t be distracted by naysayers. Our focus is on fulfilling our promises. These impeachment claims are baseless distractions.”

Sakaja urged his executive team to ignore the impeachment rumors and concentrate on service delivery.

“We have a mandate, and we don’t have time for rumors. Our priority is to serve our people, not to engage in gossip,” he emphasized.

Addressing another rumor, Sakaja clarified that he was not removed from President William Ruto’s jet bound for China. He explained that he was engaged in project launches and had no travel plans.

“What plane are people talking about? I was meant to be in Umoja today, not in China. Those are just rumors,” Sakaja stated.

The Governor made these remarks during the opening of a “Dishi na County” kitchen in Umoja. He also praised the ongoing cooperation between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Despite being in the minority in the county assembly, Sakaja said his administration has managed to function effectively.

“Many were skeptical about my decision to work with the opposition, but it’s now clear that we have a national government of inclusivity that will deliver. We fully support that,” Sakaja said.

Several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), including Umoja MCA Mark Ronaldo, echoed the Governor’s sentiments and urged the executive to prioritize service delivery.

Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo, an Azimio coalition member, stated, “This is not Meru County; we will not impeach our Governor.”

Ronaldo added, “Before considering impeachment, we should address any underperformance within the executive. Those who are underperforming should go home first.”