Kenyan Police Urge Haitian Gangs to Surrender as Operations Intensify in Port-au-Prince

The Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in Haiti has urged gangs in the Caribbean nation to surrender and lay down their weapons as it commences operations in neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince.

On Sunday, Kenyan police units, working alongside their Haitian counterparts, launched operations in the gang-controlled areas of Delmas, Bel-Air, Solino, and nearby neighborhoods.

The UN-backed mission plans to conduct pacification operations by land, sea, and air, which will involve clearing roads and streets to restore normal movement for people and vehicles.

In a Sunday update, the MSS reiterated its call for gang members to disarm and surrender to the government.

“MSS is calling upon gang members to down their weapons and surrender to the government,” MSS said.

The Mission also disclosed that it had received additional vehicles and equipment from the U.S. Government last week, which will enhance its joint operations with Haitian forces.

The MSS urged Haitians, authorities, and stakeholders to continue supporting efforts to re-establish security and create the necessary conditions for free and fair elections.

Reaffirming its commitment to restoring order, the MSS emphasized that it remains steadfast in its mandate, as outlined in UNSC Resolution 2699, to work with the Haitian National Police (HNP) to ensure a safe and secure Haiti.