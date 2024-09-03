Ruto Announces Record Maize Harvest This Year, ‘We Will Have Plenty of Food’

President William Ruto has announced that maize harvests will reach a record 70 million bags this year. He credited the substantial harvests to the government’s policy of subsidizing production instead of consumption, specifically through the provision of affordable fertilizer to farmers.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya in Bungoma on Sunday, the President highlighted that favorable weather conditions, including adequate rainfall, and the diligent efforts of farmers have also contributed to the impressive harvest expected this season.

“God has given us good weather in the past two years. We will, therefore, have plenty of food this time around. The Ministry of Agriculture has forecast that maize harvests will be a record 70 million bags this year. This is part of our efforts to make the country food secure,” he stated.

In addition, President Ruto emphasized that the national conversation has shifted toward development. He expressed satisfaction that discussions among Kenyans are now focused on collective progress rather than individual interests.

“The conversation is now about the development of schools, electricity connectivity, and road construction, among other topics. It’s also no longer about ethnicity or religious differences,” he noted.

The President praised Kenyans for increasingly setting aside their political differences and interacting as brothers and sisters, reflecting a strong sense of patriotism. “Our interactions and close working relationships highlight the beauty of focusing on the greater good of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no part of Kenya is left behind in terms of development. He emphasized that his administration will serve all Kenyans equally, regardless of how they voted in the last General Election. “I promise to work for all Kenyans without discrimination or exclusion,” he assured.

Ruto committed to making every effort to maintain unity across the nation, urging all leaders to take the lead in promoting national cohesion. He emphasized that a united purpose among citizens is vital for the country’s progress.

“We must appreciate that, as leaders of this country, we unite our people so that together we can achieve prosperity,” he said.

However, he warned those intent on creating division within the country that they will not succeed. “Those who seek to divide us along regional and sectarian lines will fail miserably,” he asserted.

The President encouraged Christians to continue praying for peace and stability throughout the nation.