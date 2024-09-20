Popular Kenyan Phrases Added to the Oxford English Dictionary

In its September 2024 update, the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has incorporated several Kenyan phrases, acknowledging the expanding global influence of regional languages. Among the notable additions are “panya route” and “kitu kidogo.”

“Panya route” describes a hidden path often linked to smuggling, derived from the Swahili word for “rat.” This term reflects informal routes used in Kenyan society for various purposes, from daily commutes to covert activities. By including “panya route,” the OED underscores its relevance in contemporary vernacular and cultural practices related to movement in both urban and rural settings.

Similarly, “kitu kidogo,” meaning “something small,” captures a significant aspect of Kenyan life, particularly informal transactions and everyday complexities.

The OED’s latest update, announced on Wednesday, features over 600 new words, phrases, and meanings, expanding the dictionary’s scope to better reflect the dynamic nature of language and the influence of East African vernacular. Among other new entries is “Ugandan rolex,” referring to an omelette and vegetables wrapped in chapati, a playful twist on “rolled eggs.”

The dictionary also adds terms like “African massage,” which describes the jarring sensation of traveling on a bumpy, uneven road in Africa. Another new entry is “Bantu knot,” a hairstyle involving small, tight knots of twisted hair arranged in a pattern.

The July 2022 update had already broadened the dictionary with terms such as “mpango wa kando,” “chapo,” “uhuru,” “githeri,” “chang’aa,” “busaa,” “come-we-stay,” “buibui,” “sheng,” “isukuti,” “jiko,” “mandazi,” and “mabati,” along with “nyama choma,” “asante sana,” “collabo,” “jembe,” “pressed,” “sambaza,” “tarmac,” and “unprocedural.”

The Oxford team highlighted that these additions reflect the global impact of Kiswahili, a language spoken by over 200 million people, primarily in East Africa and beyond.