Nyandarua MCAs Back DP Gachagua, Reject Kindiki’s Leadership Bid

Nyandarua Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have voiced strong support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The MCAs rejected efforts to position Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the new leader of the Mt. Kenya region. They distanced themselves from a recent meeting in Murang’a, where Kindiki received backing from some MCAs as the Mt. Kenya kingpin. They argued that this meeting undermined regional unity and misrepresented the people’s will.

Led by Majority Leader Mwangi Nyaga, the MCAs asserted that DP Gachagua has consistently championed Mt. Kenya’s interests at the national level, making him the rightful leader for the community. They emphasized that they cannot be divided by selfish political ambitions and praised Gachagua for his steadfast support.

The MCAs also called on the government to prioritize the completion of stalled development projects in Nyandarua County. They urged leaders to focus on serving the community instead of engaging in divisive politics.

Furthermore, the MCAs criticized MPs who had previously supported Kindiki, warning that their actions could further divide the Mt. Kenya community at a crucial time for advancing the region’s development agenda.