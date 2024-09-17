Kenya Awards Ksh167 Billion PPP Concession to Adani for Power Transmission Lines

Kenya has awarded a public-private partnership (PPP) concession to India’s Adani Group and Africa50, a unit of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to construct power transmission lines.

David Ndii, chief economic adviser to President William Ruto, announced this significant development in a post on X.

Ndii revealed that the concession is valued at $1.3 billion (Ksh 167.75 billion), stating, “The Government through KETRACO has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build NEW transmission lines.”

He further noted, “They are hiring their project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3b that we do not have to borrow.”

This collaboration aims to improve Kenya’s power transmission infrastructure, enhancing energy distribution nationwide. Africa50 will play a vital role in this initiative, ensuring that essential funding and expertise are available to support its successful implementation.

The partnership aligns with Kenya’s broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and develop the energy sector. By leveraging the resources and expertise of both Adani Group and Africa50, Kenya aims to boost its electricity transmission capacity, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

Ndii expressed optimism regarding the project, emphasizing its potential to create jobs and drive economic development while highlighting the government’s commitment to advancing infrastructure initiatives.