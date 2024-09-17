Manhunt Underway for KBS Driver After Deadly Bus Collision in Kilimani

Police are searching for an unidentified male driver connected to a road accident that occurred on Monday at the Argwings Kodhek-Ole Dume junction in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left several others injured. On the same day, authorities reached out to Kenya Bus Service (KBS), the driver’s employer, requesting information to help locate him.

The incident unfolded in the morning when a 51-seater bus, speeding along Valley Road toward Yaya Centre, lost control and collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider and his passenger instantly.

Witnesses reported that the bus driver was speeding down the steep section of Argwings Kodhek Road right after departing Ole Dume when he lost control and struck the motorcycle.

Police reports indicate that brake failure in the bus contributed to the driver losing control. “The bus lost control and crashed on the edge of the road, resulting in serious head injuries for both the rider and the pillion passenger, who died on the spot,” the report stated.

After crime scene investigators processed the accident site, authorities towed the bus to Kilimani police station, where it will remain until the investigation concludes.

Police spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed that the search for the driver is progressing well, and they are confident he will be apprehended soon.

“We are taking every possible measure to ensure his arrest. We have contacted KBS, and we believe it’s only a matter of time before we locate the suspect, who will assist us in our investigations,” she stated.