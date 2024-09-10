Court Finds Acting IG Masengeli Guilty of Ignoring Summons Amid Abduction Case

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli on Monday skipped court summons for the sixth consecutive time. Instead of attending the court session, he sent Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, to represent him.

On Monday, the state counsel representing Masengeli informed the court that he remained occupied with operational duties in Wajir, which prevented him from clarifying the abduction of three men in Kitengela.

The three men—Jamil Longton, his brother Aslam Longton, and activist Bob Njagi—were reportedly abducted by individuals suspected to be police officers on August 19, 2024, during the Gen Z protests.

Despite Masengeli’s request for an extension to appear, Counsel Wanjiku Mwangi explained that he was on official duty in Mombasa, which contributed to his continued absence.

Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat was sent to court on Masengeli’s behalf.

However, lawyer Nelson Havi, representing the petitioners, challenged the court’s tolerance for Masengeli’s disregard of summons. Havi urged High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi to hold Masengeli in contempt of court, calling for a six-month prison sentence at Kamiti Maximum Prison and a personal fine deducted directly from his salary.

“The conduct of the IG must be addressed by the court in the strongest terms possible,” Havi asserted. “We ask you to convict the holder of the office of IG for contempt of court and sentence him to the highest possible penalty. This office is not his personal property but a public position.”

Havi further emphasized that Masengeli should not hold public office, criticizing his attendance at a concert as shameful.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo echoed Havi’s sentiments, stating that Masengeli’s explanations for his absence were unconvincing. “The acting IG was at the coast last week taking pictures and socializing instead of obeying court orders,” she remarked.

The High Court ultimately found Masengeli guilty of disobeying court orders. Justice Lawrence Mugambi declared that the court cannot tolerate impunity and open defiance, warning that those who persist in such behavior will not find refuge.

In his ruling, Mugambi noted that Masengeli had effectively held the court at ransom, obstructing its ability to determine the petitioners’ fate.

“Masengeli is guilty of contempt, and the court must impose an appropriate punishment,” the judge declared.

He also summoned Lazarus Opicho, commandant of the SGB/VIP unit, to explain why he had instructed his bodyguard and driver to check on Masengeli’s whereabouts. “We need to understand the reasons for such an inquiry,” the judge stated.

Sentencing and Opicho’s explanation have been reserved for Friday.