Salaries and Remunerations Commission Opens Applications for Chairperson Position

The Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) selection panel has opened applications for the position of chairperson.

In a communiqué published on Monday, the panel outlined the qualifications required for interested candidates, including a degree from a recognized Kenyan university and at least 10 years of experience in public management, finance and administration, economics, human resource management, or labor laws.

Candidates must also demonstrate a strong understanding of labor market trends in Kenya, particularly regarding income in both the private and public sectors, and be familiar with Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Applicants should submit a CV of no more than six pages, along with copies of their academic and professional certificates, a national ID or passport, and supporting documents such as clearance certificates from the EACC, HELB, KRA, CRB, CUE, and DCI.

Applications must also be labeled “Application for the Position of Chairperson, Salaries and Remunerations Commission.”

Individuals who are Members of Parliament or County Assembly members, belong to a political party, are bankrupt, or have been removed from office for legal violations are not eligible to apply.

Applicants can submit their applications either manually to the Ministry of Public Service at Harambee House or via email to [email protected] by September 23, 2024, at 5 PM.

The SRC chairperson serves a six-year term, with current chairperson Lyn Mengich set to exit after her term began in September 2018. The names of applicants and shortlisted candidates will be published in the Kenya Gazette after the application period closes.