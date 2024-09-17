Nairobi’s Quiver Lounge Leads the Way in Noise Control by Adopting Quiet Clubbing Concept

Quiver Steak House, a popular nightclub in Kilimani, Nairobi, has agreed to permanently lower its music volume in response to mounting pressure. This decision follows a notice of closure issued by Nairobi City County after complaints from residents about excessive noise pollution.

The club proudly announced that it has made a “groundbreaking decision to become the first club to embrace the innovative concept of not playing music.”

In a statement, Quiver management explained, “After listening to our neighbors and engaging in several discussions, we are making a historic move. We will be the first club to introduce an innovative concept by eliminating loud music.”

The statement emphasized the club’s commitment to unity and environmental conservation, indicating that the change was made in response to ongoing conversations with the community.

Quiet Clubbing Concept

Despite this shift, Quiver Steak House reassured patrons that they would still be able to enjoy all the venue’s offerings, with the only difference being the absence of loud music.

“This approach is designed to create a vibrant atmosphere where guests can fully immerse themselves in the experience without the distraction of blaring music,” the club stated. “We believe people can still enjoy their meals, drinks, and fun while engaging in meaningful conversations and forging connections with one another.”

By removing loud music, the club aims to promote a more social environment, allowing “laughter, chatter, and the clinking of glasses to take center stage”. Revelers are invited to explore “a new way to enjoy a night out, where the energy of our guests, rather than loud music, sets the rhythm of the evening.”

Geoffrey Mosiria Takes Action Following Repeated Warnings

The decision to reduce the music volume comes after Geoffrey Mosiria, Nairobi City County’s chief environment officer, moved to close down the club following repeated warnings to lower its volume.

“We have issued several notices informing them that their loud music has been disturbing the neighbors. Today, we served them with a notice of intended closure,” Mosiria stated over the weekend.

“This behavior is illegal, and we are now enforcing action against businesses that fail to comply with our soundproofing regulations. We will not tolerate continued environmental pollution and disturbances to the community’s peace,” he added.

President Ruto Orders Closure

In addition to county government pressure, reports suggest that President William Ruto personally approved the nightclub’s closure. The club is located near key government buildings, including the State House, Department of Defence headquarters, and the Nairobi County Commander’s office.

Rodriques Lunalo Mulindi, an aide to Governor Johnson Sakaja, confirmed that Ruto gave the directive before leaving for Nyeri on Sunday, September 15.

“The president ordered the club’s closure, and the governor sent a team to enforce it. We measured the noise levels and found them disruptive. The closure was carried out successfully, and the owner signed the necessary documents,” Mulindi explained.

Here’s to hoping that other Nairobi clubs, known for their excessively loud music, will follow Quiver’s lead.