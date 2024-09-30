Kalonzo and Wamalwa File ICC Suit Against President Ruto

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAPK Party leader Eugene Wamalwa have taken legal action against President William Ruto, filing a suit at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking in Kitengela on Sunday, September 29, the two politicians announced that they are seeking to hold the President accountable for the alleged abduction and torture of Kenyans.

Wamalwa emphasized that they are pursuing the case both locally and internationally.

“We are going to pursue this matter, not just locally but we are also in the process of pursuing this matter internationally. Our lawyer Paul Mwangi has initiated proceedings at the ICC, and we will continue to seek justice on all fronts,” he said.

Kalonzo also accused the Kenya Kwanza government of violating human rights, specifically targeting the youth who protested the Finance Bill 2024.

“We will go to court in November to follow up for justice for the 75 victims of police brutality of the Finance Bill 2024,” Kalonzo declared.