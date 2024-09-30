KES.100 Million Allocated for Kenya’s New National Dress Initiative After KES.50 Million Flop

Kenya has announced plans to define and celebrate its cultural identity by designing a national dress.

The Ministry of Culture, and Heritage is spearheading this initiative to create a unifying symbol of national pride that reflects the country’s diverse cultural heritage.

The government has allocated Kes. 100 million for this project, despite having previously spent Kes. 50 million in 2004 on a national dress that Culture, Arts, and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir deemed a failure.

The national dress will capture Kenya’s rich cultural tapestry while promoting a sense of unity.

During last year’s Utamaduni Day celebrations in Nairobi, Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir announced that the government would unveil the national dress by October this year. Speaking before the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee last week, Bashir informed members that they hope to receive the necessary funds to kickstart the process.

Dr. Kiprop Lagat, the Director of Culture in the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage, explained that the allocated money will facilitate public participation, design, national validation, and marketing of the national dress.

“A national dress is an attire recognized by the citizens of a country as a representation of national diversity, identity, and civilization. It enhances national pride, cohesion, and embeds the values and ethos of a nation,” he stated.

Dr. Lagat also indicated that the committee might propose several national dresses to reflect the country’s diversity.

“It’s not necessarily true that we will have just one national dress. Instead, we could have a variety that represents the diversity we have in this country,” he said.

According to the Ministry, the design will incorporate both traditional and modern influences, striking a balance between heritage and contemporary fashion. This initiative aims to create attire that Kenyans from all walks of life can embrace during national celebrations, formal events, and cultural festivities.

Beyond symbolizing national unity, the dress is expected to boost local textile industries and enhance Kenya’s fashion sector.

“We want something that everyone can relate to—whether you’re in Nairobi or a rural village in Samburu. This will not only be a fashion statement but a symbol of our heritage, diversity, and national pride,” said a representative from the Ministry of Culture.

Additionally, the government aims to promote local textiles and encourage domestic production, hoping to create jobs and support the local fashion industry.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei reiterated this commitment, stating, “I assure you that we will work day and night to ensure that next time we have a national dress.”