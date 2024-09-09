Nairobi’s Breathe Cities Initiative Set to Transform Air Quality

Nairobi will take a major step in its battle against air pollution with the official launch of the Breathe Cities Nairobi initiative on September 11, 2024.

The Breathe Cities initiative, a pioneering effort from Clean Air Fund, C40 Cities, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, focuses on improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing public health in cities globally.

Launched in June 2023 by Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, along with London Mayor and C40 Cities Co-Chair Sadiq Khan, the initiative aims to cut air pollution and planet-warming emissions by 30% in participating cities by 2030.

By joining the $30 million Breathe Cities initiative, Nairobi will gain support to tackle its pressing air pollution challenges.

The city will join ten other global cities, including Jakarta and Rio de Janeiro, which are working to improve air quality through efforts like collecting air quality data, building capacity, engaging communities, and sharing international knowledge.

The State of the Global Air 2020 report indicates that air pollution causes over 5,000 premature deaths in Kenya. This crisis persists despite Nairobi’s status as a global environmental hub.

Governor Sakaja emphasized the urgency of the Breathe Cities Nairobi initiative, stating, “I am honored that Nairobi will not only launch this initiative but also host a key event bringing together government officials, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and development partners from across the region. This reflects Nairobi’s ongoing commitment to improving air quality.

Nairobi’s air quality is a critical issue. The Breathe Cities Nairobi initiative will provide essential resources to drive meaningful, long-term improvements and ensure that all residents breathe cleaner air.”

The initiative will focus on enhancing Nairobi’s ability to monitor and manage air quality. This support will include a robust public awareness campaign and necessary regulatory reforms. Breathe Cities Nairobi will operate through three main pillars: data and research, stakeholder and community engagement, and technical policy assistance.

Dr. Victor Indasi, Breathe Cities Lead for Kenya, described the Breathe Cities Nairobi project as a game changer. He said, “With Breathe Cities, we are dedicated to working with partners and stakeholders to restore the true meaning of Hakuna Matata—a life free from the burdens of air pollution, where every breath is cleaner and healthier.”

Nairobi has already made notable progress in this area. The city enacted the Nairobi Air Quality Act in 2022, integrated real-time air quality monitoring on the county website, and conducted assessments of air quality sources. Additionally, Nairobi is finalizing its climate change legal framework, updating its Greenhouse Inventory, and has hired a record number of technical environment staff.

The city aims to cut emissions by 51% by 2035 through various strategies, including urban greening, sustainable municipal waste management, adopting clean transport alternatives, and embracing green energy solutions. These efforts are part of Nairobi’s broader goal of fostering a healthier and more sustainable urban environment.