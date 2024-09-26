Detectives Find Warning Leaflets After Fatal Shooting of Indian Man in Parklands

Homicide detectives in Nairobi are investigating the death of Sagar Panara, a 36-year-old former MART Networks employee, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, Panara, of Asian descent, was shot as he returned home from the Aga Khan Sports Club, indicating that he may have been followed.

In what appears to be a targeted attack, the attackers reportedly ambushed him while he was driving a white Toyota Corolla at the entrance to his residential compound.

After a brief altercation, the assailants shot Panara in the neck, just below his right ear, and fled the scene. Neighbors and police officers quickly responded to the gunshots and rushed him to Aga Khan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during emergency treatment.

Panara’s wife, Nejal, confirmed that he had just arrived home moments after returning from the sports club.

Following a thorough search of the crime scene, investigators found six ominous leaflets left by the attackers. The notes read, “VACATE NAROK LAND, ONE PANARA DOWN, AND NAROK,” suggesting a possible link to a land dispute in the Narok region.

Police are investigating whether the Panara family have ties to land in Narok which could triggered the violent attack.