EACC Nabs Man Posing as Nairobi Official in Kes.100,000 Job Bribery Scam

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested William Otieno Okoth for allegedly impersonating a Nairobi County official and soliciting a bribe.

Okoth, posing as the Personal Assistant to the Nairobi County Secretary, reportedly demanded a Kes.100,000 bribe from a complainant. He claimed the money would help secure a job for the complainant’s wife as a cleaner in the County Government.

The suspect allegedly convinced the complainant that, as the “PA to the CS,” he wielded significant influence and could expedite the issuance of an employment letter after receiving the Kes 100,000 “tea.”

The complainant became suspicious and reported the matter to the EACC.

Following an operation, EACC officers on Wednesday, September 25 arrested Okoth outside Trattoria Restaurant in Nairobi’s Central Business District after he received the bribe.

The suspect was then taken to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station for processing. He was later transferred to Kilimani Police Station, where he was detained for further questioning and to record a statement.

The EACC continues to investigate the matter, urging the public to report any suspected cases of fraud or bribery.