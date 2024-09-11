CS Duale Announces 13,000 Youth Jobs in Nairobi Under Climate WorX Mtaani Program

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has announced 13,000 new job opportunities for youth in Nairobi through its Climate WorX Mtaani initiative, which is similar to the former Kazi Mtaani program.

This new program will engage young people in environmental sustainability projects, focusing on enhancing climate resilience.

On Tuesday, September 10, Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that the workforce will work on tree-planting initiatives to boost climate resilience in Nairobi.

Duale noted, “The program aims to involve over 13,000 youth in Nairobi County in climate action, including cleaning up the Nairobi, Ngong, and Mathari Rivers to address environmental and public health issues.”

The CS highlighted that the initiative aligns with the National Tree Growing Programme, which targets planting 15 billion trees and includes efforts in waste management, road improvements, sanitation, riparian corridor landscaping, and ecosystem restoration.

The Climate WorX Mtaani program will mobilize over 280,000 youth nationwide, many from the defunct Kazi Mtaani initiative, supporting President William Ruto’s 2022 environmental conservation pledge.