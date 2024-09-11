Mathe wa Ngara Denied Bond, Co-Accused Released

JKIA Magistrate Renee Kitangwa has denied bond to Nancy Kigunzu, also known as Mathe wa Ngara, while her co-accused, David Ochieng and Christopher Odipo, were granted Kes.1 million bond with a similar surety.

Ochieng, represented by lawyer Moses Dagaye alongside Odipo, initially offered to testify against Kigunzu but later withdrew his offer. On August 19, he told the court he was just a taxi driver at the time of his arrest by the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Transnational Organized Crime Unit.

At the time, Ochieng had stated, “I am ready to help the government obtain all the evidence it needs.”

The three suspects were arrested on August 9 at Georgina Apartments in Juja, Kiambu County, where police reported seizing 18.3 kilograms of cannabis worth Kes.6 million. They were charged on August 12 with narcotics trafficking and conspiracy to traffic drugs.

Ochieng and Odipo pleaded not guilty, while Mathe wa Ngara admitted to trafficking but denied conspiracy.

The bail ruling, originally scheduled for August 19, was delayed because the pre-bail report was not ready. The case was mentioned again on August 22, confirming that the report had been provided to both the prosecution and defense.

State Prosecutor Allen Mulama opposed Kigunzu’s bond, citing her past conviction for handling narcotics, which resulted in a fine of Kes.500,000 or one year in prison. He also noted that Kigunzu is involved in another ongoing case from August 2023, where she faces charges related to narcotics valued at Kes.18.3 million.

Kigunzu, represented by lawyer Sophie Nekesa, has 14 days to appeal the court’s decision to deny her bond.