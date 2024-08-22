Water Shutdown Hits Nairobi CBD and Multiple Estates

Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced that water supply interruptions will affect the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and 70 other estates across the capital city.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 21, the water company revealed that the shutdown will begin today, Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The company explained that this disruption will facilitate the interconnection of the Kigoro-Gigiri water pipeline at the Gigiri Pumping Station and Reservoirs.

The affected areas will include Mombasa Road, South B and C estates, Mater Hospital, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the entire Industrial Area, and SGR. Additional impacted locations are Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZA), Coca Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, estates and industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village, and Tassia Estate.

Other areas facing interruptions include industries along Masai Road, Umoja 1 and 2, Old and New Donholm, Nyayo Embakasi, Fedha, Kwa Ndege, Avenue Park, Plot 10, Tumaini Flats, Kware, and nearby regions. Water supply will also be disrupted in Eastleigh, Maringo, Buruburu Phase 3, Gikomba, Pumwani, Majengo, Shauri Moyo, Mathare North, GSU, Rafiki, Utalii College, Traffic Headquarters, Mathari Hospital, and Mlango Kubwa.

Further interruptions will impact Juja Road, Huruma, Ngei I and II, Kosovo, parts of Ngumba Estate, Old Muthaiga Road, sections of Thome, Survey, Safari Park Hotel, Kenya Breweries, and parts of Baba Dogo Light Industries. The disruptions will also affect Ngara, Forest Road, Desai Road, Kipande Road, Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Limuru Road, Village Market, KPLC Training School, Murang’a Road, and Park Road.

Additionally, the General Services Unit and Administration Police Training Schools, Nairobi Internal Container Depot, parts of Baraka Estate, UNEP, and the US Embassy will experience interruptions.

Nairobi Water urged residents to use their available water sparingly during this period and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.