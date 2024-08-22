Child of Gigiri Cop Collapsed After News of Mother’s Alleged Involvement, Court Hears

Five police officers from Gigiri Police Station will remain in custody while authorities investigate the escape of 13 suspects, including Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the Kware murders.

The officers—CPL Ronald Babo, PC Evans Kipkirui, PC Mollent Achieng, PC Zachary Nyabuto, and PC Gerald Mutuku—are among eight senior officers implicated in the escape. These five officers appeared in court on Wednesday.

During the mitigation hearing, Police Constable Mollent Achieng made an emotional plea to attend to her child, who collapsed upon learning of her alleged involvement. The court was informed that the child remains unconscious.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking a 14-day extension of detention to thoroughly investigate the incident, which has raised concerns about possible internal complicity.

Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi will rule on Thursday regarding the Miscellaneous Application for this extension, which would allow the DCI to complete its probe.

Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli stated that preliminary investigations suggested an inside job involving officers who were on duty.

A police report under OB 05/20/08/2024 revealed that Kipkirui and Mutuku, who were on duty, reported the escape.

The report indicated that they, along with the canteen manager, discovered the escape during their routine visit to the cells to serve breakfast. They were shocked to find that the suspects had escaped by cutting through the wire mesh in the basking bay.