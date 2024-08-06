UK-Based Kenyans Plan Nane Nane Protest at Kenya’s High Commission in London

Kenyans in the United Kingdom have announced a ‘Nane Nane’ protest in solidarity with planned demonstrations in Kenya on August 8, 2024. In posters shared online, they revealed their plan to march to Kenya’s High Commission in London to protest against poor governance.

The organizers of the UK protests criticized President William Ruto’s government, accusing it of ignoring the needs of Kenyans. They are calling for Ruto to step down to pave the way for a more effective government.

To coordinate and mobilize participants, the organizers have set up a WhatsApp group. The protests will take place from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with Kenyans gathering at Portland Place in London to begin the procession.

Maush Barbara, one of the organizers, emphasized that the protest aims to show solidarity with those back home and to reinforce the demand for a better Kenya.

“In the UK, we will also be occupying the Kenya High Commission from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The poster advises carrying water due to the heat,” Barbara said.

She noted that last time, volunteers distributed water for free and hoped for similar support this time. “The WhatsApp group we’re using is the same as before, though it filled up quickly last time. I hope it works smoothly this time,” she added.

Barbara encouraged Kenyans to join the protests, stressing the importance of creating better opportunities in Kenya.

“You might be away from home but probably the same reason why you are here is that the opportunity was not present in Kenya. Otherwise, you would not have left,” she said.