Kalonzo to Form New Political Coalition, ‘Uhuru Kenyatta is With Us’

Leaders from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition have announced plans to form a new political party. This new entity aims to unite leaders seeking an alternative to the recently established broad-based government.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka made the announcement on Sunday in Kiambu County and confirmed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta supports the new party.

“Join the new movement we are creating. Make no mistake, former President Uhuru Kenyatta is with us,” Kalonzo stated.

In his appeal to Mt Kenya residents, the former vice president promised that Azimio would resist any efforts to oust Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. He assured the Central Kenya region of continued support for Gachagua’s position.

The Kalonzo-led group, including Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and DAP Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, believes it is time to move on from Azimio. This decision follows Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM agreeing to collaborate with President William Ruto’s administration.

Jeremiah Kioni of the Jubilee Party said, “The one we are now following, because there must be an alternative to what is happening in this country, is Kalonzo. We, the residents of this area (Mt Kenya), should open our eyes. As we walk with Kalonzo, we pray that God’s will be done.”

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu added, “Mheshimiwa Kalonzo Musyoka, wewe ongoza sisi wote turudiane, tutengeneza ile GEMA ya mbeleni.”