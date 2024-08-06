Ruto Criticizes Contractor for Botching Affordable Housing Project

President William Ruto called out a contractor for delaying the government’s affordable housing project in Narok County.

Speaking during a church service at Kilgoris DEB Primary School in Narok County, Ruto explained that the project had not progressed despite the allocation of land intended for 500 affordable housing units. He criticized the contractor responsible, describing them as lazy and overly talkative, which hindered the project’s development.

Ruto shared that the contractor was all talk without delivering the job, prompting the government to readvertise the contract. This situation caused a delay in starting the construction of the housing units.

“You informed me that there is land here for the affordable housing project, and I am very ready for that. We had already advertised, but we later found out that the contractor was lazy,” said Ruto.

“We rejected his work. He talked too much but did no work. We had to readvertise the job. We want to build 500 houses here in this town first.”

Despite the setbacks, the president encouraged residents to remain hopeful, emphasizing that the program would enable even low-income earners to own homes. He outlined plans for homes at various price points, including Kes.3,000 per month, which would eventually become the owner’s property after 10 to 15 years.

Additionally, homes would be available for up to Kes.10,000, providing options for different income levels.

“Out of those 500 houses, I want bodaboda riders and ‘mama mboga’ to be prepared. There will be homes available for Ksh3,000 per month. After paying that amount for 10 to 15 years, the house will become yours. We will also offer homes at Ksh5,000, Ksh7,000, and Ksh10,000,” Ruto promised.