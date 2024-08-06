‘Soipan Tuya is Ruto’s Favourite Wife’: Miguna Miguna Alleges Malice in Defence Ministry Nomination

Miguna Miguna has raised serious concerns over the nomination of Soipan Tuya as Cabinet Secretary for Defence, accusing President William Ruto of ulterior motives.

In a statement on X, Miguna alleged that Tuya’s appointment was illegal and aimed at “militarizing the state,” thereby granting Ruto more power in violation of the constitution. He controversially described Soipan Tuya as Ruto’s “second and favorite wife,” suggesting that this makes the President the de facto minister of defence.

“The illegal appointment of Soipan TUYA, who is @WilliamsRuto’s SECOND and favourite WIFE, as Cabinet Secretary for Defence, means that Ruto is the DE FACTO minister of defence. It’s intended to MILITARIZE the State and PERSONALIZE power, in direct contravention of the Constitution,” he tweeted.

Miguna further alleged that President Ruto is adopting authoritarian tactics similar to those of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, posing a threat to democracy, rule of law, and good governance in Kenya.

He also called on Kenyans to join the planned Nane Nane March on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

“Ruto is following @KagutaMuseveni’s authoritarian script. He has become an existential threat to democracy, rule of law, good governance and the principles of constitutionalism. Therefore, in military strategic terms, Kenyans must make August 8, 2024 Ruto’s WATERLOO. #RutoMustBeStopped #RutoRailaMustGO #RutoMustGo #OccupyEverewhere #NaneNaneMarch,” Miguna posted on Twitter (X).

When questioned about the alleged illegality of Tuya’s appointment, Miguna explained, “She was fired for infractions, including failure to meet chapter 6 of the constitution, and cogent reasons were given in a gazette notice. The Constitution states that a state/public officer who has been terminated under those circumstances cannot be reappointed. It’s basic. Nothing complicated. But then again, some of you are beyond redemption.”

Miguna’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting his stance while others criticize his inflammatory language and accusations.

My friend, this one you got it all wrong ! The Hon Soipan is a respected , diligent leader who minds her business. Why don’t you cut her some slack and judge her based on her accomplishments and not her gender. A defense cabinet secretary is only there as a policy advisor to… — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) August 5, 2024