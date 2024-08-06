Human Trafficking Suspects Caught Red-Handed Trying to Bribe DCI Officers

Jama Hirbo and Tasu Hirbo are in police custody after allegedly attempting to bribe officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit. The duo was caught red-handed offering a bribe of Kes.50,000 to the officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi.

The incident occurred in the Huruma area, Nairobi County. The suspects attempted to secure the release of human trafficking victims held at Isinya Police Station in Kajiado County by offering the bribe. The quick action by the DCI officers led to the immediate arrest of Jama and Tasu Hirbo.

The bribe money was seized as evidence, and the suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station for further processing. The police have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of law enforcement processes.

Human trafficking remains a significant issue in Kenya, and the authorities have been actively working to dismantle networks involved in this illegal trade. The arrest of Jama and Tasu Hirbo highlights the ongoing efforts by the DCI and other law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking and corruption within the system.

The suspects will face charges related to bribery and any additional charges that may arise from the ongoing investigation. The DCI has called on the public to support their efforts by reporting any suspicious activities and ensuring that justice is served.