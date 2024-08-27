Salim Swaleh Apologizes to Mudavadi, Reveals Struggles After Fraud Allegations

Salim Swaleh, the former Director of Press Service in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, is now seeking forgiveness after being implicated in a Kes. 5.8 million fraud case. In a heartfelt video message shared online, Swaleh expressed deep remorse for betraying the trust he had built with Mudavadi over the years.

“Your Excellency, you have been my father figure for the longest time that I’ve known you. We’ve built an unmatched trust between us and for the last one and a half I have served you, served your good office, and served you with unmatched zeal. I broke the trust and I’m so sorry about it. I’m truly remorseful about it,” Swaleh said in the video.

Swaleh recounted the difficulties he has faced since being linked to the fraud case, where he and five others are accused of obtaining money by false pretenses and abusing their positions.

The former media personality described the past few months as incredibly challenging, revealing that he has struggled even to leave his house due to the intense public scrutiny. The situation has taken such a toll on him that he admitted to contemplating suicide.

“The last month has been so difficult for me. I’ve been unable to even walk out because of the kind of publicity I received, everything people said about me just threw me into some unchartered territory. A lot of things have been running in my mind, very bad things, sometimes I feel like taking my own life,” Swaleh confessed.

Swaleh further shared that he lost everything in an instant, leaving him overwhelmed by piling bills and financial obligations. He noted that his salary was abruptly cut off, making it impossible for him to service his loans.

“It’s the end of the month, bills are piling up, my salary stopped abruptly, and I have loans to pay. Please find it in your heart to forgive me,” he pleaded.

“Secondly, please help bring this ordeal to an end so I can pick up the small pieces left and figure out where to start again. With the kind of bad publicity I got, it’s almost impossible to find another place to work. Please have mercy on me.”

Salim Swaleh is currently out on Kes. 400,000 bail, granted to him and his co-accused by Magistrate BenMark Ekumbi at the Milimani Law Courts in June.