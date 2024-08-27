Governor Waiguru Launches New Waste Management System

Kirinyaga County has launched a new waste management system designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support global climate change initiatives. This innovative system includes clearly labeled waste skips for organic and non-organic materials, simplifying the separation of waste collected from markets.

Organic waste will go into designated bins, where pig farmers involved in the Wezesha Kirinyaga empowerment program will collect it. Meanwhile, residents will place plastics and paper bags into non-organic bins for recycling.

During the program’s launch, Governor Anne Waiguru stated that the initiative would decrease the amount of waste sent to landfills and help combat climate change. She explained that the new system will also reduce methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas released during the anaerobic decomposition of organic waste.

Waiguru announced the acquisition of 44 new skips, which have been distributed to urban centers to enhance garbage collection.

“They have been placed in major towns such as Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio, Sagana, and Wang’uru, among others,” she said.

Additionally, the county has obtained two garbage trucks, one backhoe, and one skip loader to further improve garbage collection efforts.

Waiguru, who also serves as chairperson of the Council of Governors, emphasized her administration’s commitment to adopting climate-resilient programs to mitigate climate change effects.

“With the rising population and the expansion of towns, we have seen an increase in businesses driven by a vibrant agricultural economy. This growth has led to more residential and commercial waste in urban centers, necessitating an effective disposal system,” she explained.

Waiguru also noted that the county government has established the legal and policy framework to support climate change and environmental interventions.