Ruto’s Cabinet Nominations Trigger Resignations in ODM’s Top Ranks

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, and nominated MP John Mbadi have resigned from their leadership positions in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the opposition party confirmed these resignations, attributing them to President William Ruto’s recent cabinet nominations.

President Ruto appointed Joho to head the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy and Oparanya to oversee the Ministry of Co-operatives and MSMEs Development.

Mbadi is posed to lead the Treasury ministry, and Opiyo Wandayi, who also resigned as ODM Secretary for Political Affairs, will oversee the Energy docket, once vetted and approved.

The resignations were officially announced during a Central Management Committee meeting held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Askul Moe, who was nominated as Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Regional Development, also resigned from her role on the Party Elections Committee.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna issued a statement confirming the receipt of resignations from John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, Wycliffe Oparanya, Ali Hassan Joho, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

“The party has officially released its officials who were recently tapped by President William Ruto for national duty as Cabinet Secretaries,” Sifuna said.

The party plans to fill these vacancies after further consultations. The Central Management Committee also emphasized that ODM remains independent from the ruling party, Kenya Kwanza, and will continue its role as the Opposition.

To fill the leadership gaps, ODM announced new appointments: Suna East MP Junet Mohamed will become the Minority Leader, while Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo will assume the role of Minority Whip.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi will chair the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC), with MP Wilberforce Oundo as his deputy.