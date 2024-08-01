Meru MCAs File Fifth Impeachment Motion Against Governor Mwangaza

In a dramatic turn of events, Zipporah Kinya, the Deputy Majority Leader and nominated UDA party MCA, has introduced a fifth impeachment motion against Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

This move follows the Meru County Assembly’s withdrawal of a previous impeachment motion just hours earlier. The withdrawal came after a controversial Meru High Court ruling, which required the intervention of the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders.

The County Assembly’s order paper for the afternoon sitting on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, included a “Supplementary Order Paper for considering the Special Motion for the removal of Meru County Governor, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, through impeachment.”

The MCAs confirmed that yesterday’s sitting featured a Notice of Motion for Governor Mwangaza’s removal by impeachment, as per Article 181 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, 2012, and Standing Order No. 65.

Earlier, the Meru High Court had instructed Governor Mwangaza and her legal team to appear before the Njuri Ncheke Council on July 31. However, the elders declared they would not mediate and advised politicians against involving the Council in political disputes.

In filing the new motion, the assembly contends that the court’s referral to the Council undermines the seriousness of the constitutional issues at stake.