Ministry Reports Mpox Outbreak, Urges Public to Take Preventive Measures

The Ministry of Health has alerted the public to an Mpox outbreak after confirming the first case in the country. The infected individual was traveling from Uganda to Rwanda via Kenya, and the case was detected at the Taita-Taveta one-stop border point (OSBP).

On July 31, the ministry issued a statement detailing the nature of the disease and outlining ongoing response measures. Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni explained that Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral illness marked by a distinctive skin rash, fever, headaches, and swollen lymph nodes.

The disease spreads through direct contact with the skin and lesions of infected individuals, including those in the mouth or genitals, and can also be transmitted via respiratory droplets.

The ministry noted that Mpox is endemic to forested regions in East, Central, and West Africa and that a global outbreak has been ongoing since May 2022, with peak cases reported in August 2022 and between June and November 2023.

The ministry stressed that even a single case constitutes an outbreak and, given the significant population movement within the East African region, there is a heightened risk of further transmission. Cases have already been reported in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Diagnosis of Mpox is confirmed through laboratory tests conducted on skin lesions. These tests are available at the National Public Health Laboratory and other specialized facilities across the country. The ministry noted that Mpox typically resolves without complications within 2-4 weeks, although symptomatic treatment may be necessary.

Complicated cases should be referred to medical professionals for specialized care. The statement also pointed out that other common diseases, such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, and allergic reactions, can present similar symptoms.

In response to the outbreak, the ministry urged the public to adhere to essential public health measures, including frequent handwashing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, seeking medical advice if symptoms arise, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, and visiting the nearest health facility for proper management.

The ministry also announced that it would work with local authorities to monitor and control the outbreak, promising to provide further updates as the situation develops.

For further information, the public is advised to contact the Ministry of Health Hotline at 719 or call 0729 47 14 14 / 0732 353535.