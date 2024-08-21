Poisons Board Warns Against Popular H. pylori Drug After Packaging Mix-Up

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) of Kenya has issued a public alert regarding the voluntary recall of S-PRAZO (Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules 40mg), Batch No SPZ-302, manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceutical India Limited.

In the notice released on August 20, the board explained that the recall stems from complaints about packaging mix-ups, where some boxes contained both S-Prazo Capsules and Donystatin Tablets.

“The product batch is being recalled following a market complaint regarding mix-up of blister strips; some boxes were found to contain two different blister strips, i.e. S-Prazo Capsules and Donystatin Tablets, within the same outer carton,” stated the PPB.

S-PRAZO is a proton pump inhibitor used to treat GERD, reduce the risk of NSAID-associated gastric ulcers, eradicate H. pylori, and treat conditions causing gastric acid hypersecretion.

Donystatinis a polyene ionophore antifungal used to treat cutaneous, mucocutaneous, and gastrointestinal mycotic infections, particularly those caused by Candida species.

The board urged all healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and the public to immediately cease distribution and return the affected products to their suppliers or the nearest healthcare facilities.

“The board advises all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and members of the public to stop any further distribution, sale, issuance, or use of the product batch and return it to their nearest healthcare facility or respective suppliers,” it added.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board also encouraged reporting any suspected substandard medicines or adverse reactions through its official communication channels.

